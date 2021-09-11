Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,966 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $403,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

