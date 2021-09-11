Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 11,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $146.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

