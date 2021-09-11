Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,734 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of CFG opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

