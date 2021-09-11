Civic Trading 29.3% Lower This Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Civic coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $339.20 million and $77.52 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00162446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.87 or 0.00734597 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

CVC is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.