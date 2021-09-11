Civilization (CIV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $561,849.00

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Civilization has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for $0.0757 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $22.70 million and approximately $561,849.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

