Civilization (CIV) Price Hits $0.0784

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $23.51 million and approximately $749,615.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

