Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLZNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $21.22 on Friday. Clariant has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.6534 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

