Clarius Group LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,266 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 9.2% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $102,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,216,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,914,738,000 after buying an additional 1,323,038 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,486,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,837,503,000 after buying an additional 445,009 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,165,783 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $315,811,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 135,028 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.12.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

