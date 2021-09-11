Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

CLSD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 287,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,435. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 319,248 shares of company stock worth $2,199,808 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $88,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

