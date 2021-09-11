Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,340,000 after buying an additional 371,412 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after buying an additional 135,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

