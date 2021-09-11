Cloudbric Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $293,298.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00160022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00043415 BTC.

About Cloudbric

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

