Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Cogent Communications worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 22.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $71.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 654.15 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,366 shares of company stock worth $1,768,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

