Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.74 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.09 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.26 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

