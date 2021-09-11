Coin98 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $158.75 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $718.72 million and approximately $158.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for $3.88 or 0.00008523 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

