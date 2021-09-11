CoinLoan (CLT) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $27.39 million and approximately $194,968.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for $14.05 or 0.00030761 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00065862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00129783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00183926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,733.42 or 1.00162628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.06 or 0.07115902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00873690 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

