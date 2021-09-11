Color Platform Trading Up 111.3% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Color Platform has a market cap of $530,111.80 and approximately $47.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 111.3% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,106.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $632.93 or 0.01403189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.56 or 0.00511148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00344536 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

