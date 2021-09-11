ColossusXT (COLX) Trading 279.1% Higher Over Last Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 106.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 279.1% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00026148 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008764 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,151,489,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

