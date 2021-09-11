Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,211,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,146,749. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.