Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

