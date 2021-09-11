Commerce Bank Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,162,292 shares of company stock worth $375,106,093 over the last three months.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.