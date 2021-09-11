Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,305 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $473.96 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.