Commerce Bank Sells 41,642 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 41,642 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,798 shares of company stock worth $4,347,902. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

