Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

