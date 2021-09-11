Comparing National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) & VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and VEREIT (NYSE:VER) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for National Retail Properties and VEREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 0 3 3 1 2.71 VEREIT 1 6 0 0 1.86

National Retail Properties presently has a consensus price target of $51.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. VEREIT has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. Given National Retail Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than VEREIT.

Risk and Volatility

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEREIT has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Retail Properties and VEREIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $660.68 million 12.03 $228.80 million $2.51 18.03 VEREIT $1.16 billion 9.40 $201.13 million $3.11 15.32

National Retail Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VEREIT. VEREIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of VEREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of VEREIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. VEREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. National Retail Properties pays out 84.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VEREIT pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VEREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and VEREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 36.28% 6.26% 3.22% VEREIT 22.20% 3.87% 1.98%

Summary

National Retail Properties beats VEREIT on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants. The Cole Capital segment engages in raising capital for and managing the affairs of certain non-traded real estate investment trusts. VEREIT was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

