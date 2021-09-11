Comparing Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Support.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 2.00 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -4.72 Support.com $43.86 million 11.61 $450,000.00 N/A N/A

Support.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Smart Home.

Risk & Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and Support.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75 Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Support.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Support.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49% Support.com -8.53% -8.90% -7.74%

Summary

Support.com beats Vivint Smart Home on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. The firm technology support services programs help consumers to create new revenue streams and deepen customer relationships. The company was founded by Cadir B. Lee and Mark Jonathan Pincus on December 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.