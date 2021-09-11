Compound (COMP) Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. Compound has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $103.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $394.24 or 0.00872325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.