Compound Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.21 billion and $123.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $401.84 or 0.00880279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.