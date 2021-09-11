Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,900 by Analysts at Barclays

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Computacenter has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,982 ($38.96).

Get Computacenter alerts:

LON CCC traded down GBX 56 ($0.73) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,974 ($38.86). 57,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,005. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,774.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,594.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,081.07 ($27.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,098 ($40.48).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.