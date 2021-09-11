Conflux Network Hits Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

