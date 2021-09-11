Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Trading Up 1.1%

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.

About Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

