CONTRACOIN Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $14.18 million and $301,768.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00150811 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,958,670 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

