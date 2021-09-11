Contrasting Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) & Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marrone Bio Innovations and Save Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marrone Bio Innovations $38.37 million 4.13 -$20.17 million ($0.12) -7.50 Save Foods $230,000.00 100.73 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Save Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marrone Bio Innovations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Save Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marrone Bio Innovations and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marrone Bio Innovations -41.23% -53.18% -20.36% Save Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marrone Bio Innovations and Save Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marrone Bio Innovations 0 0 4 0 3.00 Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marrone Bio Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 261.11%. Given Marrone Bio Innovations’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marrone Bio Innovations is more favorable than Save Foods.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven. The company was founded by Pamela G. Marrone on June 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

