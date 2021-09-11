Contrasting Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Meta Materials alerts:

6.4% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Meta Materials and Sumco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $190,000.00 7,701.40 -$12.78 million N/A N/A Sumco $2.73 billion 2.26 $246.43 million $1.64 25.93

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials N/A -12.85% -9.92% Sumco 8.27% 6.93% 4.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Meta Materials and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sumco beats Meta Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.