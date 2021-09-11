Contrasting Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oportun Financial and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sunlight Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.52%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 152.34%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Sunlight Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.16 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -22.36 Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

Sunlight Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial 2.30% 8.64% 1.53% Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Sunlight Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

