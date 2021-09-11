Contrasting Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Outset Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 52.44 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.26 Outset Medical $49.94 million 47.07 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -10.47

Helius Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -3,218.87% -224.70% -161.82% Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Helius Medical Technologies and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Outset Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.23%. Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Helius Medical Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

