Contrasting Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

72.2% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Membership Collective Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playa Hotels & Resorts $273.19 million 4.53 -$262.37 million ($1.46) -5.16 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Playa Hotels & Resorts and Membership Collective Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playa Hotels & Resorts 0 1 3 0 2.75 Membership Collective Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.95%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Playa Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Playa Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Profitability

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playa Hotels & Resorts -76.24% -31.58% -9.35% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Playa Hotels & Resorts beats Membership Collective Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.