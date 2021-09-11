Contrasting QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) & DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QIWI and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIWI 23.71% 32.47% 14.24% DLocal N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QIWI and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIWI 1 2 0 0 1.67 DLocal 0 6 2 0 2.25

QIWI currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.55%. DLocal has a consensus price target of $56.29, suggesting a potential downside of 10.26%. Given QIWI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QIWI is more favorable than DLocal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QIWI and DLocal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIWI $585.30 million 0.90 $124.79 million $2.23 3.77 DLocal $104.14 million 86.86 $28.18 million N/A N/A

QIWI has higher revenue and earnings than DLocal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of QIWI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QIWI beats DLocal on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications. The CFS segment encompasses financial services rendered to individuals, currently presented by Sovest installment card project. The SME segment offers a range of services to small and medium businesses. The RB segment consists of digital banking services, including debit cards and deposits to retail customers. The CO segment represents expenses related to corporate operations of QIWI Group. The company was founded on February 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

