Contrasting RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) & Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics $5.04 million 205.60 -$52.89 million ($2.19) -16.05 Corbus Pharmaceuticals $3.94 million 37.82 -$111.27 million ($1.42) -0.84

RAPT Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics -1,219.06% -45.84% -41.02% Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,868.74% -126.28% -66.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RAPT Therapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $59.86, indicating a potential upside of 70.34%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.10%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than RAPT Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RAPT Therapeutics beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

