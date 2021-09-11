Contrasting Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) & Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Postal Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $430.04 million 6.30 $14.57 million $0.84 15.01 Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 10.26 -$350,000.00 $1.00 18.54

Retail Properties of America has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Retail Properties of America pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust pays out 89.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Properties of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 4.32% 1.24% 0.54% Postal Realty Trust 3.87% 0.84% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Retail Properties of America and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 0 4 0 0 2.00 Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.82%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

