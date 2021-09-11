Convex Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.17 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $11.40 or 0.00024832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $243.72 million and $15.17 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00133739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00182794 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,691.87 or 0.99516485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.89 or 0.07117425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.39 or 0.00854626 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

