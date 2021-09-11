Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CNM opened at $27.40 on Friday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

