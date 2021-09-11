Cornichon (CORN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $6,056.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00068459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00130338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00182957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,789.82 or 1.00191814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.27 or 0.07135931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.00876965 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,676,392 coins and its circulating supply is 16,434,544 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

