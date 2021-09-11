Corra.Finance (CORA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,060.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.39 or 0.00014135 BTC on popular exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $24,060.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00179865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.92 or 0.99945565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.06 or 0.07091563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00902867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

