Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.38. Corsair Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 409,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $16,301,431.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,807,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,806,874.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,237,378 shares of company stock worth $120,494,385 over the last three months. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

