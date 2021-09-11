Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $28.36 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $6.27 billion and $1.80 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.36 or 0.00062519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,395.85 or 1.00079123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00079944 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007398 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 279,001,203 coins and its circulating supply is 221,216,600 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

