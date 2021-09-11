Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Coupang by 32.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

