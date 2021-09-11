CPChain (CPC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $123,382.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, CPChain has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $123,382.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.00436107 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002661 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.10 or 0.01215558 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.