Cream Finance Price Tops $160.45 on Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $160.45 or 0.00351404 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $98.90 million and $5.30 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00059706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00162411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00043175 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

