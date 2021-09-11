Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Declares $5.00 Annual Dividend

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Credicorp has increased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.90.

BAP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

