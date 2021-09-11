Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

